'Not From Around Here': Napa Valley Museum announces student winners

The students said the theme “Not From Around Here” inspired them to create deeply personal works. Romero y Carver wrote, “I am not from around here, and thus the phrase ‘Not From Around Here’ naturally reminds me of my own sense of cultural isolation. I am a member of the Chicano peoples that refer to themselves as Norteno, meaning from the mountains of Northern New Mexico. I have recently found myself in Napa, California, which to me feels like a place far removed from all that I have known. Here the sky is a similar blue, but the horizon is never fully visible and the ground is always green with grass. I must also recognize that I am in a truly different cultural landscape, one without the red chile I know or even some of the words I casually use.”

“Through my art, especially in the painting ‘Our Lady,’ I have sought to create a frame by which I can understand my culture, my people, and by extension myself. As I now attend school in Napa, in a world I am new to, it has only been in the process of art-making that I begin to forget that I’m not from around here.”