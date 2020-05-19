Ole Health hands out free food in St. Helena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ole Health’s weekly food giveaway came to St. Helena last Friday, as the nonprofit organization passed out free food outside Vintage Hall.

Ole Health provided a pair of grocery bags to 607 families and 2,386 individuals during the drive-through event.

Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch was also on hand to distribute 1,000 pounds of free pet food.

Since the end of March, Ole Health has distributed food to 6,723 families and 29,492 individuals. The next giveaway will be on Friday, May 22, at Napa Valley College in Napa.