Olguin twins named Youths of the Month at St. Helena Boys & Girls Club

The St. Helena Boys & Girls Club has honored Yannel and Danette Olguin as Youths of the Month.
Yannel and Danette, twin sisters, are currently 12 years old and are in sixth grade at RLS Middle School.They have been coming to the Boys and Girls Club since they moved here during kindergarten at the age of 5. They love to eat, play soccer, and make cinematic videos with their friends.
At first, Danette and Yannel were the quietest pair of twins in the club, but over the years they've grown into young ladies. They are still reserved and quiet, just not as much.
Both girls are interested in art. Whether it be chalk, acrylic painting, or digital art, they jump at the chance to create a pretty piece of artwork to take home.
Danette and Yannel love to participate in almost any and all activities that the staff planned out for the week, regardless of how fast or messy the activity is. Aside from art, the girls love to take the lead in the club's weekly cooking projects. By doing so, both girls show leadership skills that are just starting to sprout.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga are honoring Anicia Ramirez (St. Helena Clubhouse Member of the Year), Daniel Eyer (St. Helena Primary Member of the Year), Hayden Freutel (Calistoga Clubhouse Member of the Year), and Grace Quigley (Howell Mountain Member of the Year).
Bryan Vega of St. Helena is Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga. The other nominees were Nevaeh Sanchez (St. Helena), Hanna Aguilar (Calistoga) and Kaitlyn Sanders (Calistoga).
