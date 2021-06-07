Olguins, Santos honored by St. Helena Boys & Girls Club

The St. Helena Boys & Girls Club has honored Yannel and Danette Olguin as Youths of the Month and Alexander Santos as Member of the Month.

Yannel and Danette Olguin

Yannel and Danette, twin sisters, are currently 12 years old and are in sixth grade at RLS Middle School.They have been coming to the Boys and Girls Club since they moved here during kindergarten at the age of 5. They love to eat, play soccer, and make cinematic videos with their friends.

At first, Danette and Yannel were the quietest pair of twins in the club, but over the years they've grown into young ladies. They are still reserved and quiet, just not as much.

Both girls are interested in art. Whether it be chalk, acrylic painting, or digital art, they jump at the chance to create a pretty piece of artwork to take home.

Danette and Yannel love to participate in almost any and all activities that the staff planned out for the week, regardless of how fast or messy the activity is. Aside from art, the girls love to take the lead in the club's weekly cooking projects. By doing so, both girls show leadership skills that are just starting to sprout.

Alexander Santos

Alexander Santos has been named Member of the Month.