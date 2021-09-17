Olive Oilers claim St. Helena Bocce Championship

The #4 seeded Olive Oilers took two straight games over the #2 seeded Paisans in their final match of the season to claim the 2021 St. Helena Bocce Championship.

The Olive Oilers edged out the #1 seeded Oilers in their semifinal to advance to the gold medal showdown, while the Paisans bumped the #3 seeded Hone Dogs in their semi-final match. In the bronze medal match the Hone Dogs defeated the Oilers.

The evening of the championship match saw the return of the Crane Park Classic — a tournament for six teams with the highest winning percentages that did not make the playoffs. The Hi-Ballers, who won the tournament in 2019, swept through the evening to repeat as the winners of this just-for-fun event.

The 2021 season began with a modified schedule with teams playing fewer games as the league adjusted the frequency of play and courts used to create a safer environment in response to the pandemic. By the mid-season mark the league resumed to a regular schedule. Despite the truncated season, many players said they were happy to be back on the courts with their friends and teammates playing the game they love.