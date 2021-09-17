Olive Oilers claim St. Helena Bocce Championship

The #4 seeded Olive Oilers took two straight games over the #2 seeded Paisans in their final match of the season to claim the 2021 St. Helena Bocce Championship.
The Olive Oilers edged out the #1 seeded Oilers in their semifinal to advance to the gold medal showdown, while the Paisans bumped the #3 seeded Hone Dogs in their semi-final match. In the bronze medal match the Hone Dogs defeated the Oilers.
The evening of the championship match saw the return of the Crane Park Classic — a tournament for six teams with the highest winning percentages that did not make the playoffs. The Hi-Ballers, who won the tournament in 2019, swept through the evening to repeat as the winners of this just-for-fun event.
The 2021 season began with a modified schedule with teams playing fewer games as the league adjusted the frequency of play and courts used to create a safer environment in response to the pandemic. By the mid-season mark the league resumed to a regular schedule. Despite the truncated season, many players said they were happy to be back on the courts with their friends and teammates playing the game they love.
Photos: go inside the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August
The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall Of Fame has announced its class of 2021, which is scheduled to be inducted during the hall’s eighth annual induction ceremony Oct. 23 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.
The St. Helena Little League Junior All-Stars got closer to playing their high-caliber brand of baseball with each new inning Saturday, but the 13- and 14-year-old District 53 champions didn’t get there until it was too late. District 35 champion Rincon Valley scored the game’s first five runs before holding on for a 6-4 victory in the second round of the Section 1 Tournament at Recreation Park in Healdsburg.