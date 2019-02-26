The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the social hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., near Oak Avenue. The special guest speaker is Christopher Olivier, founder of Christopher's Little Free Rolling Library, longtime library volunteer, founder of Napa County Kids Care, and much more.
The FWUNV welcomes anyone interested in learning more about the programs of the FWUNV to feel free to attend the meeting. Save the date: Bingo games will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St.