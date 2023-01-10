One-act play "Growing Old WithOUT Grace" comes to St. Helena

In a world where women of a certain age aren’t always given airtime to discuss the challenges and prejudices that middle-aged women face, a new one-act play, "Growing Old WithOUT Grace," aims to change that.

Local playwright and author Christina Julian is reprising the production for Upvalley audiences with free performances at the St. Helena Public Library at 1492 Library Lane (5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19) and Rianda House at 1475 Main St. (3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27).

The show, which ran at Lucky Penny Performing Arts Center in 2021, was part of a playwriting competition, "Ladies Briefs." It was produced by the local theater company Valley Players, whose mission is to empower women over 40 through performing arts.

“As a middle-aged woman myself, I’m awed and appalled by how underrepresented our age group is, in everything from TV and books to the news," Julian said. "There are real issues that every woman faces in middle age, but we are taught early on to suck it up, stay silent and keep our 'moods' in check. This, despite the medical evidence that points to the necessity of supporting our bodies and minds amid the chemical changes our bodies go through at this age.”

Julian decided to bring the show, which she describes as an “uproarious sendoff to aging in a world that isn't always ready to accept the new you,” to Upvalley audiences because it was so embraced during its Napa run.

“What we learned from the audience was these issues are relatable across the board," Julian said. "Whether you’re going through middle age yourself, know someone who is, or living with a partner who is struggling, there is a common ground, that everyone can laugh, cry and relate with.”

Julian, who also performs in the show, brought back some of the original cast, including Lauren Haugan and Randi Storm, who are co-producers.

The play follows the story of Bea, Alex and Roxy, lifelong friends who gather for a girls’ night out to celebrate Bea turning the big 50, as quips fly fast, dig deep, and skewer their not-so-elegant ascent to middle age. Rounding out the cast is Sigh (played by Tiana Moy), a device-obsessed millennial waitress who is forced to endure the hysteria in between Instagram posts.

“My hope for show is to kick middle-aged women’s struggles out of the closet and into the spotlight,” Julian said.

Learn more about the production and cast at bit.ly/WithOutGrace.

Julian is a columnist for NorthBay Biz magazine and restaurant reviewer for The Infatuation covering the Napa Valley region. Her work has appeared in the Washington Post, San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, Wine Enthusiast and the Napa Valley Register.

