One-legged athlete encourages St. Helena students to meet challenges head-on

Barbieri had studied physical therapy, so when he woke up and realized how badly his left leg was hurt, he wasn’t surprised when his doctor recommended amputation.

A native of Brazil, Barbieri had moved to Santa Barbara for the waves, and he wasn’t about to give up surfing. He taught himself to surf using his remaining leg and his hands to steady him on the board. At first he was so bored with going in only one direction that he cried in frustration. But then he had an epiphany: His new style made it easy for him to get into the tube of the wave, which is exactly where surfers want to be.

Soon, he was crying out of happiness.

Barbieri doesn’t use a prosthetic leg when he surfs, so after each ride he has to paddle back to where he started instead of walking along the beach. Paddling takes a lot of arm strength, so he took up swimming to develop his muscles.

Soon he was surfing, swimming, snowboarding, competing in paratriathlons, and riding a specially designed bike developed by Trek, which became one of his sponsors.

Losing his leg presented a tremendous obstacle and the pain continues to this day, but the experience left him with more zest for life and bigger dreams than before, Barbieri said.

“You’re going to face some challenges,” he told students. “Whatever happens, if you keep your passion for whatever it is – it could be music or horse riding or whatever – if you keep your passion alive, it will lead you to happiness. It will take you places you never imagined before.”

