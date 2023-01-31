Online auction benefiting UpValley Family Centers opens Feb. 10

UpValley Family Centers’ ninth annual online auction, Viva! Napa Valley, will be open for bidding from 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, through 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

The UpValley Family Centers' signature annual fundraiser will feature hard-to-get wines and collections, dining events, experiences and vintner hospitality.

This year's auction lots include:

• A special collection of 2013 Napa Valley magnums in celebration of the 10th anniversary of one of the best vintages ever made

• A getaway package with a two-night stay in Burgundy, France and a private tour at Domaine Servin

• A private cooking class for 12 people at Cakebread Cellars in its professional “home” kitchen.

An exclusive preview of lots will begin on Monday, Feb. 6. To visit both the preview and the live auction, go to viva2023.givesmart.com. You can also register to bid by texting viva2023 to 76278.

“By participating in Viva! Napa Valley, community members can ensure that more than 3,000 people of all ages every year can access a broad range of free programs and services directly in our community," said Kristen Georges, president of the UpValley Family Centers board of directors. "From early learning to youth mentorship to adult education and senior wellness, UpValley Family Centers is the leading resource for individual, family and community success across the Upvalley."

All proceeds from the auction support the UpValley Family Centers’ programs and its mission to provide guidance, support and resources in the community, in the home and for the individual, so that everyone can achieve a better life. For more than 20 years, the UpValley Family Centers has existed as a critical support network for our community, serving as a catalyst for greater levels of well-being for all those who live and work in the Upvalley region, especially youth, families, seniors and immigrants.

VIVA! Napa Valley 2023 is sponsored by 55 Degrees and First American Title Company of Napa. Auction lots have been generously donated by many local businesses and individuals.

Photos: Upvalley Family Centers extend a helping hand to valley residents UpValley Family Centers 2 UpValley Family Centers 3 UpValley Family Centers 4 UpValley Family Centers 5 UpValley Family Centers 1