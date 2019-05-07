“Welcome Back!!!” the handwritten directory proclaimed at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market entrance last Friday.
Running May 3 through Oct. 25, from 7:30 am to noon, rain or shine, the “Friday morning Farmers’ Market has become a St. Helena tradition,” said Market Manager Ed Smith.
“It’s a great place to hang out, shop and visit with friends and neighbors,” Smith said.
Friday’s opening market had 40 vendors, comprised of growers, food purveyors and artisans.
In the Market’s Activities booth, Arwen Gallenkamp, Market Educator, hosted “Kids’ Story Time.”
Each week the Activities booth will feature a special program, ranging from kids’ projects to chef demonstrations and the Summer Lecture Series.
Additionally, the City of St. Helena had a booth displaying conceptual illustrations of the proposed new downtown streetscape. City Manager Mark Prestwich, along with councilmembers Mary Koberstein and Paul Dohring, were on hand to answer questions.
For more information on future market events, visit sthelenafarmersmkt.org or call 486-2662.