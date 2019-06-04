An opening reception featuring the latest artworks by Bobbie Burgers will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June at the Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St. The exhibition continues through July 12.
Burgers’ large-scale paintings and drawings expand and explode the tradition of floral still-life with vivid, gestural blooms. In the two decades of her practice, her trajectory has moved from images approaching realism to, more recently, abstracted blossoms that double as metaphors for the act of painting, which Burgers compares to the brief, fragile lifespan of a flower: a moment to be grasped “with all its frailty and complexity.”
Largely self-taught, Burgers has drawn inspiration from early Dutch still-lifes and the history of Chinese painting, which she investigated in-depth during her travels for a recent exhibition of her work in Beijing.
Burgers lives and works in Vancouver, where she received the Vancouver FANS award in 2013 and teaches at the Gordon Smith Foundation. She has exhibited her work at galleries, museums and art fairs internationally.