Organ recital Nov. 6 at Angwin's Pacific Union College

Organist Malcolm Anderson will perform a recital celebrating the 40th-year re-dedication of Pacific Union College's Rieger Pipe Organ at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the PUC Church, 10 Angwin Ave. in Angwin.

A prime example of mid-century German organ building, the organ was shipped from Bregenz, Austria, and arrived in Angwin 40 years ago.

The organ's facade has been newly restored and repaired after the 2014 earthquake, with an extensively refurbished console, tonal enhancements and other improvements.

Under the leadership of Barbara Tonsberg, retired co-PUCC organist, and retired Pastor John Hughson, all immediate mechanical issues have been addressed by Hupalo & Repasky Pipe Organz, LLC. The organ is now ready to perform in all her glory.