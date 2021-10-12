Organ recital Nov. 6 at Angwin's Pacific Union College

Hans Uwe Hielscher plays the Rieger organ at the Pacific Union College Church in this 2020 file photo.
Star file photo
Organist Malcolm Anderson will perform a recital celebrating the 40th-year re-dedication of Pacific Union College's Rieger Pipe Organ at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the PUC Church, 10 Angwin Ave. in Angwin.
A prime example of mid-century German organ building, the organ was shipped from Bregenz, Austria, and arrived in Angwin 40 years ago.
The organ's facade has been newly restored and repaired after the 2014 earthquake, with an extensively refurbished console, tonal enhancements and other improvements.
Under the leadership of Barbara Tonsberg, retired co-PUCC organist, and retired Pastor John Hughson, all immediate mechanical issues have been addressed by Hupalo & Repasky Pipe Organz, LLC. The organ is now ready to perform in all her glory.
Photos: Oxbow RiverStage concert series returns to Napa
The second concert of Napa's Oxbow RiverStage series opened with a set by the San Francisco band Royal Jelly Jive.
Howard Yune, Register
Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson was the showcase performer Sunday night at the second concert of the Oxbow RiverStage series in downtown Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Audiences at downtown Napa's Oxbow RiverStage concert series, including the crowd present for Matt Nathanson's appearance Sunday evening, are among the largest assemblies in the city since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. RiverStage spectators are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test for the virus before entering the venue at the Oxbow Commons park.
Howard Yune/Register
Arik and Hannah Housley addressed the audience at Sunday's Oxbow RiverStage concert in downtown Napa before the main performance by Matt Nathanson. The concert was a fundraiser the Alaina's Voice Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to mental health created by the Housleys after their 18-year-old daughter Alaina Housley died in the 2018 mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.
Howard Yune, Register
Spectators at Napa's Oxbow Commons park gave a warm welcome to the singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson at the beginning of his concert Sunday night, the second in this year's Oxbow RiverStage series. The concert was organized as a benefit for the Alaina's Voice Foundation to raise funds for mental health services in the Napa Valley.
Howard Yune, Register
The San Francisco-based band Royal Jelly Jive opened Sunday's Oxbow RiverStage concert, the second in this year's live music series at the Oxbow Commons park in downtown Napa. More than a dozen concerts are scheduled through mid-October.
Howard Yune, Register
Lauren Bjelde, lead vocalist for the band Royal Jelly Jive, performed Sunday evening in the opening act of an Oxbow RiverStage concert in downtown Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Audience sizes at this year's Oxbow RiverStage concert series, including the Sunday performance by Matt Nathanson, are capped at 5,700 people under organizers' permit from the city of Napa. Spectators also are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test for the virus before entering.
Howard Yune, Register
