 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organ recital Nov. 6 at Angwin's Pacific Union College

Organ recital Nov. 6 at Angwin's Pacific Union College

{{featured_button_text}}
Hans Uwe Hielscher on Rieger organ

Hans Uwe Hielscher plays the Rieger organ at the Pacific Union College Church in this 2020 file photo.

 Star file photo

Organist Malcolm Anderson will perform a recital celebrating the 40th-year re-dedication of Pacific Union College's Rieger Pipe Organ at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the PUC Church, 10 Angwin Ave. in Angwin.

A prime example of mid-century German organ building, the organ was shipped from Bregenz, Austria, and arrived in Angwin 40 years ago.

The organ's facade has been newly restored and repaired after the 2014 earthquake, with an extensively refurbished console, tonal enhancements and other improvements.

Under the leadership of Barbara Tonsberg, retired co-PUCC organist, and retired Pastor John Hughson, all immediate mechanical issues have been addressed by Hupalo & Repasky Pipe Organz, LLC. The organ is now ready to perform in all her glory.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News