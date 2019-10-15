Cotton candy, corn dogs, and soapbox derby cars were abound on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the 15th annual Napa Valley Soapbox Derby in Angwin.
The derby, a fundraiser for Pacific Union College Elementary School, has been a town favorite featuring carnival games and food alongside elementary school-aged kids racing homemade soapbox derby cars.
This year’s theme of "States: Monuments, Animals, Industries" brought decorated cars ranging from a cow and squirrel to an Arkansas diamond mine and a New York cityscape.
Students raced their derby cars in a secured course and were given prizes for fastest times by grade categories. This year’s winners were as follows:
7th-8th grade: 1st: Noah Muhic, 2nd: Sabur Tierney, 3rd: Chloe Craig
4th-6th grade: 1st: Cohen Lee, 2nd: June Parry, 3rd: Ian Tirado
K-3rd grade: 1st: Adi Philippakis, 2nd: Scout Kyle, 3rd: Aubrielle Bramham
You have free articles remaining.
Eighth-grader Noah Muhic has been racing since he was in kindergarten and has won nearly half of those times — including this year. His secret to success is straightforward.
“I go really fast and I don’t use the brakes,” said Muhic. “I’m not scared or nervous. I’m just having fun.”
Muhic says in addition to the thrill of racing, he enjoys selling raffle tickets for the event.
“I like going door to door and meeting new people,” said Muhic, who sold two winning raffle tickets in the past few years: one neighbor won an iPad and another won four tickets to Disneyland. His parents hoped to claim the third raffle item this year, an overnight package at Auberge du Soleil, but will have to try again next year.
“We are grateful to our local community for supporting our school through soapbox derby donations,” said James Dick, PUC Elementary principal. “Their generosity allows us to provide a high-quality education focused on building caring, compassionate citizens who will be our leaders of tomorrow.”
For event photos and list of community sponsors, visit pucelementary.org.