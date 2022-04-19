Pacific Union College violinist’s recital of Vivaldi, Beethoven prizes historical authenticity

You might not know much about Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, but you’d undoubtedly recognize some of its hummable melodies, which after 300 years are more inescapable now than ever.

For his senior recital Sunday at Pacific Union College, PUC violinist James Woodward is setting out to reclaim the piece from its use in ringtones and car commercials and play it in a historically authentic Baroque style, as Vivaldi himself would have recognized it.

“I think it’s good to approach art forms from the past the way they were approached at the time,” said Woodward, who’s majoring in music and violin and viola performance. “That way we can relate to them in their proper context in a more meaningful way.”

Woodward is an adherent of historically informed performance, a movement that draws on musicology and even art history to play classical music in a style that’s faithful to the era in which a particular piece was written.

It’s easy to think of all classical music as having been written around the same time, but in fact more years separated Bach from Brahms than Brahms from the Beatles. Musicians like Woodward take those distinct historical eras seriously and would never dream of playing, say, a Haydn symphony in the same way they would play a Mahler symphony from a century later.

For Woodward, that means playing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with his violin in a Baroque configuration characteristic of the early 18th century: gut strings, no chin rest, and a shorter bow that curves in the opposite direction of a modern bow.

The Baroque setup produces a different timbre and facilitates faster playing thanks to the lighter bow. Woodward describes the sound as “more disconnected, so I have to approach with shorter musical sentences.”

“There’s a playfulness to the sound that can’t be achieved with a heavier, longer, modern bow,” he said. “Baroque music just sounds better with a Baroque setup.”

Historically informed musicians can’t be sure what Baroque music sounded like, but they can make educated guesses by examining surviving instruments and bows from a specific era and observing how musicians held their instruments in paintings from that period.

While Woodward values historical authenticity, he doesn’t look askance at musicians who interpret pieces like The Four Seasons in different ways.

“I think everyone’s interpretation is equally valid because that’s what’s meaningful to them,” he said.

After playing two of the four violin concertos that comprise The Four Seasons (Autumn and Winter), Woodward will switch violins, grab a different bow, and fast-forward through 85 years of musical history to play Beethoven’s technically demanding Kreutzer Sonata from the early Romantic era.

Expect different bowing techniques, a brighter sound due to the violin’s metal wire strings, and more vibrato, which is used sparingly in historically informed performances of Baroque music like Vivaldi’s.

“Baroque is more elegant, while Romantic is more florid,” Woodward said.

Woodward’s recital will also include the giga (or gigue, a Baroque-era dance) from Bach’s Violin Partita No. 2 in D minor.

A native of San Mateo, Woodward has been playing violin since he was 11, when “I barely knew what a violin was,” he said.

“We had an old violin in the closet and I needed to play an instrument for school,” he said. “That’s how it all started.”

By the time Woodward graduated from high school, he knew he wanted to pursue a career in music. He went on to earn an associate degree in music from Skyline Community College in San Bruno.

At PUC he studies under professor Rachelle Berthelsen-Davis.

“We developed a really good relationship, and it’s been a very positive experience,” Woodward said. “It’s been all about growth, communication, personal development, and how this art form is used to express ideas.”

Berthelsen-Davis recruited some of the Bay Area’s top Baroque musicians to accompany Woodward on Sunday: Jon Mendle on plucked strings, Caitlyn Koester on harpsichord improvised continuo, Rocio Lopez Sanchez on cello, and Anna Washburn and Berthelsen-Davis herself on violin.

Sunday’s recital will be Woodward’s last before he graduates from PUC and moves on to a career teaching music and probably playing in an orchestra.

