FOR THE STAR
Paulin Center for the Arts at Pacific Union College in Angwin will host its second annual open house from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
Paulin Center for the Arts (PCA) is a nonprofit community arts program offering private music lessons, music and art classes, performance opportunities, and arts enrichment activities to developing musicians and artists of all ages and experience levels.
The open house is designed to give the community a chance to explore what and who PCA is. Attendees will meet teachers face-to-face, tour Paulin Hall, get a chance to try new instruments and stand on the recital hall stage, sign up for private lessons or a music class, enter to win several prizes, and enjoy socializing with other area families with similar interests.
Of particular interest to the community may be the opportunity to sign up for the following group classes offered by PCA:
• Rock-A-Baby (music for ages 0-3)
• Melodies & Masterpieces (music & art for ages 4-6)
• Homeschool Friends (music & art for homeschool students)
• SongShine (singing for adult voices affected by neurological issues and/or aging)
All are welcome to attend the open house, whether or not they are currently taking lessons through PCA; admission and all activities are free.
Musicians of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to attend the open house and to sign up for private lessons and/or music classes at that time.
Instruments available for instruction include cello, piano, guitar, ukulele, viola, violin, voice, and harpsichord. Early registration is encouraged, as studios fill up fast.
All lessons and classes will begin this fall.
For more information about PCA, visit
tinyurl.com/paulincenterarts, email music@puc.edu, or call 707-965-6201.
PHOTOS: ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival returns to Napa Valley College
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen perform with Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Members of Mariachi de Uclatlan perform at Napa Valley College's third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday at the Performing Arts Center.
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen relax before performing at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert on Saturday at Napa Valley College.
A member of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen is seen backstage before performing at Napa's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert on Saturday.
Mariachi de Uclatlan performed at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College's Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
A member of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School prepares before Saturday's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College.
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen prepare before Saturday's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Spectators at Napa Valley College applauded performers at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday.
A spectator in a cowboy hat watches the performances at Napa Valley College's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
A member of Mariachi de Uclatlán is seen backstage during the third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival Saturday at Napa Valley College.
A member of the Las Vegas-based Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School sings during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday at Napa Valley College's Performing Arts Center.
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen are seen walking on stage at Napa Valley College's Performing Arts Center during the third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday.
A member of Mariachi de Uclatlán is seen backstage before performing the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday in Napa.
A vocalist with Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School performs Saturday during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College.
Members of the Las Vegas-based Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School and their leader Ramiro Benavides prepare their performance at the third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa performed Saturday in Napa at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival.
Dancers with Folklorico Quetzalen perform along with members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra, and Mariachi de Uclatlán perform on Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen are seen backstage before performing at Napa Valley College's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday.
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School from Las Vegas perform at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday.
A member of Mariachi de Uclatlán performs at Napa Valley College's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday.
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa get ready on Saturday before performing at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at Napa Valley College.
The Grammy Award-winning musical director Jesus “Chuy” Guzman watches from backstage as his UCLA-based mariachi group, Mariachi de Uclatlán, performs at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College on Saturday.
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen are seen backstage during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at Napa Valley College.
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School pose for photos with attendees at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Attendees enjoy the warm weather during an intermission at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra, and Mariachi de Uclatlan perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen perform with Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa preform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Members of Mariachi de Uclatlan are seen backstage before performing at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Napa Valley College President Torrence Powell address the crowd before the start of the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Members of Mariachi de Uclatlan are seen backstage before performing at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Member of Mariachi de Uclatlan perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa are seen backstage before preforming at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
