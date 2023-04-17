Paulin Center for the Arts at Pacific Union College in Angwin will host its second annual open house from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Paulin Center for the Arts (PCA) is a nonprofit community arts program offering private music lessons, music and art classes, performance opportunities, and arts enrichment activities to developing musicians and artists of all ages and experience levels.

The open house is designed to give the community a chance to explore what and who PCA is. Attendees will meet teachers face-to-face, tour Paulin Hall, get a chance to try new instruments and stand on the recital hall stage, sign up for private lessons or a music class, enter to win several prizes, and enjoy socializing with other area families with similar interests.

Of particular interest to the community may be the opportunity to sign up for the following group classes offered by PCA:

• Rock-A-Baby (music for ages 0-3)

• Melodies & Masterpieces (music & art for ages 4-6)

• Homeschool Friends (music & art for homeschool students)

• SongShine (singing for adult voices affected by neurological issues and/or aging)

All are welcome to attend the open house, whether or not they are currently taking lessons through PCA; admission and all activities are free.

Musicians of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to attend the open house and to sign up for private lessons and/or music classes at that time.

Instruments available for instruction include cello, piano, guitar, ukulele, viola, violin, voice, and harpsichord. Early registration is encouraged, as studios fill up fast.

All lessons and classes will begin this fall.

For more information about PCA, visit tinyurl.com/paulincenterarts, email music@puc.edu, or call 707-965-6201.

