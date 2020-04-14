Painted wine barrels make for a colorful Easter Upvalley

More than 200 decorated wine barrels transformed what could have been a gloomy stay-at-home holiday into a colorful Easter egg hunt in St. Helena and Angwin.
The barrels were donated by Hall Wines and distributed by Tony Montelli and other members of the St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167. Montelli credited the idea to Hall’s Matt Mumford.
With large-scale Easter egg hunts out of the question due to the stay-at-home order, the goal was to create a fun and memorable way for families to enjoy the holiday while practicing social distancing.
In the past, students from Sun and Stars Montessori School, Julie Cia’s kindergarten class at St. Helena Primary School, and Kendra Kelperis’ art class at RLS Middle School have colored wine barrels for Easter.
Montelli took charge of the latest effort on April 1. With the help of social media posts and promotion by Mumford and Lisa Pelosi, more than 100 barrels were ordered in the first 12 hours.
"We finally got out of the house on Easter Sunday for a sense of normalcy and went hunting for Easter eggs,” said Brandon Benelli. “My daughter was thrilled! It was great seeing families driving around doing the same thing; dads behind the wheel, wives riding shot gun and kids in the back taking pics of all the barrels. We found 93 eggs."
Recipients were asked to donate to the Napa Valley Community Foundation, which is helping alleviate the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project also gave a boost to local businesses that saw a run on painting supplies, including Central Valley, Steves Hardware and The Paint Works.
