Painted wine barrels make for a colorful Easter Upvalley

More than 200 decorated wine barrels transformed what could have been a gloomy stay-at-home holiday into a colorful Easter egg hunt in St. Helena and Angwin.

The barrels were donated by Hall Wines and distributed by Tony Montelli and other members of the St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167. Montelli credited the idea to Hall’s Matt Mumford.

With large-scale Easter egg hunts out of the question due to the stay-at-home order, the goal was to create a fun and memorable way for families to enjoy the holiday while practicing social distancing.

In the past, students from Sun and Stars Montessori School, Julie Cia’s kindergarten class at St. Helena Primary School, and Kendra Kelperis’ art class at RLS Middle School have colored wine barrels for Easter.

Montelli took charge of the latest effort on April 1. With the help of social media posts and promotion by Mumford and Lisa Pelosi, more than 100 barrels were ordered in the first 12 hours.