Patrons, authors team up to support St. Helena Public Library

Readers and library staff rubbed shoulders with best-selling authors during Sunday’s Bookmark Napa Valley, the annual literary feast benefiting the St. Helena Public Library’s nonprofit arm.
The event at Markham Vineyards centered on the power of libraries and storytelling to educate, entertain and inspire.
“You never love a book the way you love a book when you’re 10,” said Daniel Handler, one of the featured authors. “You can read it over and over and it becomes part of your life and your creative thinking in a way that I think is really sacred.”
The dinner drew 194 guests, with proceeds benefiting the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library. Proceeds were still being tallied on Monday.
The featured authors were Julian Guthrie, a former San Francisco Chronicle reporter whose most recent book is about powerful women in male-dominated Silicon Valley; Handler, known for publishing a series of popular novels under the pen name Lemony Snicket; and Taylor Buchanan, a St. Helena High School freshman who published a novel at the age of 14.
The featured authors were interviewed by author and journalist Lisa Napoli, who appeared as an author at the 2017 Bookmark and has been returning as a moderator ever since. Napoli has a new book coming out in May called “Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News.”
Another featured author, Mark Arax, was unable to attend due to illness.
Julian Guthrie
Julian Guthrie’s “Alpha Girls: The Women Upstarts Who Took on Silicon Valley’s Male Culture and Made the Deals of a Lifetime” profiles four women from diverse backgrounds who became heavy hitters in the venture-capital firms that fund tech startups.
The tech industry is infamous for its gender disparities, so Guthrie set out to answer the question “How does the world look when you’re the only woman at the table?” In order to get a nuanced answer and not just a press release, Guthrie had to convince the four women to open up about their successes and failures.
“The hardest thing about this book was getting these women to be vulnerable,” Guthrie said. “It was really a tug of war.”
The result was a detailed portrait of women like Magdalena Yesil, a Turkish immigrant who arrived in the U.S. with $43 and nine gold bracelets, earned an electrical engineering degree from Stanford, and became the founding boardmember and first outside investor in Salesforce.com.
A classic underdog story, “Alpha Girls” set off a bidding war for TV/film rights before it was even published. Out of eight offers, Guthrie went with the only one pitched by a woman: Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment, who’s producing the series for TriStar Television.
Guthrie noted that Schulman is one of only three women to win an Oscar as a producer (Best Picture for “Crash”) – another sign of the “ridiculous barriers” that professional women continue to face.
Daniel Handler
Handler said he was inspired by the Roald Dahl books he discovered as a child at – where else? – his local library.
“As our republic continues to crumble, our libraries will continue to step up,” he said.
Handler kept the audience laughing as he told the long and digressive story of how he came up with the pseudonym Lemony Snicket.
In summary, he blurted out the “collection of ridiculous syllables” when someone asked him his name and he didn’t want to give out his real one. But the charm of the story lay in his asides about slacking off at work, writing faux-outraged letters to the editor (all beginning with the words “How dare you … ”), and claiming to be a “yacht lawyer.”
“I never thought I would be a writer of mainstream appeal,” he said. “I’m a peculiar person.”
Nevertheless, he parlayed his offbeat sense of humor into a successful career, writing a series of Dahl-esque stories of horrible things happening to children.
Since finishing the best-selling “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Handler has written books for children and for adults. His latest novel, “Bottle Grove,” was published in August.
Taylor Buchanan
Taylor Buchanan said her debut novel “Abducted: A Stolen Girl’s Hero” grew out of an eighth-grade writing assignment in Jennifer Marinace’s English class at RLS Middle School.
Buchanan blew past the 10,000-word minimum and discovered she had a passion for writing. Marinace encouraged her to expand the story into a novel. She edited early drafts before Buchanan self-published it.
Buchanan set out to write something she would enjoy reading herself. The result was what she describes as a “romantic thriller” about a teen who meets the boy of her dreams during a cross-country road trip and later gets kidnapped.
Buchanan fondly recalled visiting the St. Helena Public Library when she was little.
“It sparks creativity,” she said. “You can come up with so many great ideas.”
The leading sponsors of Bookmark Napa Valley were the Napa Valley Vintners, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Janet Myers, Phelps Foundation, Bob and Evalyn Trinchero, Bruce and Martha Atwater, Dolores and Jack Cakebread, the Craig + Kathryn Hall Foundation, and an anonymous donor.