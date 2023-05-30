Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It’s picnic season and the St. Helena Farmers’ Market has everything you need to create a truly wonderful experience. A great way to start is with a staple — the sandwich. Every sandwich deserves great bread. West Won Bakery has delicious, naturally leavened, sourdough artisan bread. Or you can get creative with other sandwich bases such as hand-rolled artisan bagels from Toasted, croissants, or pita bread, available from several of our vendors.

Fill your sandwich with mortadella or pâté from Woodlands Charcuterie, tuna salad or smoked salmon from Santa Rosa Seafood, or sliced seasonal veggies that can be raw or grilled. Put on some finishing touches such as hummus from the Greek Table, lettuce, or some of the season’s first tomatoes from Gavel’s Farm.

Another great picnic staple is salad. I’m a fan of the salad-in-a-jar because it’s so convenient and easy to transport. All you need is a Mason-type jar, creativity and a few basic rules. Begin by layering the bottom of the jar with the dressing of your choice. Next are ingredients that can get wet without becoming soggy, such as tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and sweet onions. Follow this with the “buffer layer” that could include cooked vegetables and legumes such as broccoli, corn and lentils. This is topped with a layer of delicate ingredients such as cheeses and chopped hard-boiled eggs. And finally, the top layer should include those items that you want to keep dry until serving, such as rice, lettuce, chopped nuts, strawberries and spinach. When you are ready to serve, just shake up the jar to mix the dressing — and dig in. It’s fun to try lots of different organic fruits and vegetables from our growers, including Long Meadow Ranch, Living Being Farms, Tu Universo and Neufeld Farms.

You can ignite your creativity by sampling a variety of seasonal produce on June 2 when members of the Farmers’ Market board will host a free tasting from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Other activities at this Friday’s market include Bilingual Story Time with Raquel Vega from UpValley Family Centers and Market Educator Gayle Davies at 9:30 in the Market Classroom, and face painting by Fantasy Faces from 8:30 until noon. Stop by the Western Monarch Society booth to pick up free native milkweed plants. Learn about new programs offered by market partners Rianda House and Molly’s Angels. Relax in the Redwood Grove with Naysayer coffee and pastries.

There are always fun and interesting things happening at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market! Make sure you stay up to date by signing up for our newsletter on our website, sthelenafarmersmkt.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor. We welcome you to join us every Friday morning from May through October in scenic Crane Park from 7:30 until noon.

