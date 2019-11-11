{{featured_button_text}}
Davis Perkins - Sawtooth Mountains, oil on canvas 24 x 36

Davis Perkins' exhibit: "Landscapes: A Moment in Time," including his Sawtooth Mountains (oil on canvas, 24-by-36) continues in the Rasmussen Art Gallery at Pacific Union College in Angwin through Dec. 8.

 Davis Perkins artwork

Landscape painter Davis Perkins hosted an opening reception and artist talk Saturday in the Rasmussen Art Gallery on the campus of Pacific Union College.

His exhibit, “Landscapes: A Moment in Time,” is on display through Dec. 8, although the gallery will be closed Nov. 23-Dec. 1 for Thanksgiving break. Gallery hours are 2-6:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Always drawing as a kid, Perkins said he doesn’t remember a time when art wasn’t a part of his life. Perkins attended University of Oregon, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, and he has now made art a career. He has original artwork in a permanent collection at the Smithsonian as well as in the Pentagon, and has done one-man shows at the Alaska State Museum and the Smithsonian’s Air & Space Museum.

“I consider myself a traditional landscape painter,” Perkins said. “Much of my life has been spent outdoors, and the wonders of nature inspire me.”

To enjoy a Q&A with the artist, visit puc.edu/blog.

For more information regarding the arts on the PUC campus, contact the department of visual arts at 965-6604 or the department of music at 965-6201.

