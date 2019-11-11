Landscape painter Davis Perkins hosted an opening reception and artist talk Saturday in the Rasmussen Art Gallery on the campus of Pacific Union College.
His exhibit, “Landscapes: A Moment in Time,” is on display through Dec. 8, although the gallery will be closed Nov. 23-Dec. 1 for Thanksgiving break. Gallery hours are 2-6:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Always drawing as a kid, Perkins said he doesn’t remember a time when art wasn’t a part of his life. Perkins attended University of Oregon, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, and he has now made art a career. He has original artwork in a permanent collection at the Smithsonian as well as in the Pentagon, and has done one-man shows at the Alaska State Museum and the Smithsonian’s Air & Space Museum.
“I consider myself a traditional landscape painter,” Perkins said. “Much of my life has been spent outdoors, and the wonders of nature inspire me.”
To enjoy a Q&A with the artist, visit puc.edu/blog.
For more information regarding the arts on the PUC campus, contact the department of visual arts at 965-6604 or the department of music at 965-6201.