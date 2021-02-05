 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Anya
Pet Patrol: Anya

Anya

Very friendly and affectionate, white domestic longhair Anya likes every human she’s ever met. A champion lap lounger, Anya believes that snoozing is her feline duty. She excels at catnapping, but also graciously receives all pet and cuddles. She would prefer to be the only cat in the family and really why would you need anything more than this big fluff-ball of love?

Meet Anya by contacting We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

