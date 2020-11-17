Pet Patrol: Ashes

Gentle Ashes is a 2-year-old female with lovely dilute tortoiseshell coloring. She weighs in at a svelte 8 pounds. Last September, she was found abandoned and wandering at a Napa apartment complex. Fortunately, while searching for food, she was rescued and delivered to We Care Animal Rescue.

Quiet and sometimes a little shy, Ashes enjoys lounging and soft brushing. Her favorite pastime is watching jumping bubbles on computer screensavers.

Ashes dreams of a forever home. For information, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

