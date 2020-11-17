 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet Patrol: Ashes
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Ashes

{{featured_button_text}}
Ashes

Ashes

 Submitted photo

Gentle Ashes is a 2-year-old female with lovely dilute tortoiseshell coloring. She weighs in at a svelte 8 pounds. Last September, she was found abandoned and wandering at a Napa apartment complex. Fortunately, while searching for food, she was rescued and delivered to We Care Animal Rescue.

Quiet and sometimes a little shy, Ashes enjoys lounging and soft brushing. Her favorite pastime is watching jumping bubbles on computer screensavers.

Ashes dreams of a forever home. For information, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

From the archive: Pets, owners march in Napa

Photos of St. Helena's Wappo Park dog park, 2018

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News