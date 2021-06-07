Autumn is an 11-year-old female who’s as beautiful as the season. She loves conversing with her humans and will let you know when it’s feeding time, so you can throw away that alarm clock. Autumn spends most of her day in the sunshine or on a cozy bed perch. She currently resides in our Special Needs building due to her hyperthyroidism, a common disease in older cats caused by an enlarged thyroid gland. But don’t fret — her hyperthyroidism is under control with medication and an extra helping of treats. For more information about Autumn, please call We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044.
Pet Patrol: Autumn
