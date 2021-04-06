Pet Patrol: Blues

Blues, a very attractive tuxedo female cat, has been at the Shelter since 2011 and is about 12 years old. She’s a special needs kitty who has a chronic upper respiratory infection (URI) that’s controlled by medication. URIs are similar to the common cold in humans and are very rarely fatal. Blues is curious and friendly and would love to have a human and a home of her own. For more information about Blues, please contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.