Pet Patrol: Camille
Pet Patrol: Camille

Camille

Camille is a 10-year-old female who was just surrendered to the shelter last week. She is vision-impaired and definitely prefers lap lounging to shelter life. Friendly and sweet to everyone — except other cats — Camille is ready to move on up to a forever home.

For adoption information, contact We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

