Camille is a friendly female who enjoys being the center of attention and confidently navigates around her world (and onto warm laps). Friendly to everyone — except other felines — Camille would love to live in a single-cat household with someone who understands her medical needs. If you have room in your home for a kitty who has lost her vision due to high blood pressure and is on a urinary diet, Camille is the cat for you. Visit her at We Care Animal Rescue in St. Helena, Friday-Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment.
Pet Patrol: Camille
- FOR THE STAR
-
-
Related to this story
- Updated
Meet Chance, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Mr. Gray, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Mia, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Squirt, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Perla, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Yara, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Eliana, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Clyde, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Kashmire, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Tango, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Coral, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Pepper Anne, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Harry and Precious, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Autumn, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Daisy, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Rex and Girly Girl, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Maeli, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Primrose, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Tasha, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Mowgli, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Blues, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.
- Updated
Meet Camille, available for adoption from We Care Animal Rescue.