Pet Patrol: Camille

Camille is a friendly female who enjoys being the center of attention and confidently navigates around her world (and onto warm laps). Friendly to everyone — except other felines — Camille would love to live in a single-cat household with someone who understands her medical needs. If you have room in your home for a kitty who has lost her vision due to high blood pressure and is on a urinary diet, Camille is the cat for you. Visit her at We Care Animal Rescue in St. Helena, Friday-Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment.