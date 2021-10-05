 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet Patrol: Camille
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Camille

{{featured_button_text}}
Camille

Camille

 Submitted photo

Camille is a friendly female who enjoys being the center of attention and confidently navigates around her world (and onto warm laps). Friendly to everyone — except other felines — Camille would love to live in a single-cat household with someone who understands her medical needs. If you have room in your home for a kitty who has lost her vision due to high blood pressure and is on a urinary diet, Camille is the cat for you. Visit her at We Care Animal Rescue in St. Helena, Friday-Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News