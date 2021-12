Camille is a soft, sweet girl who will rub her face all over you while purring. She enjoys being the center of attention and even though she is blind, she knows her way around the world (and onto a warm lap). Friendly and sweet to everyone — except other felines — Camille would love to be in a safe, single cat household with someone who understands the unique needs of this 11-year-old beauty. Contact We Care Animal Rescue for more information at wecareanimalrescue.org.