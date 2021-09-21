Pet Patrol: Chance

Take a Chance on love and add this charming boy to your family. Chance is a wonderfully silly 3-year-old full of personality and kitten-like energy. He is spontaneous, affectionate, and will make you laugh. In addition to his beautiful markings, his love of laps is very endearing. Chance would prefer to be the only kitty in the household but would probably tolerate a senior cat. He’s up to date on all vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. Adoption fees are only $50 this month as we do our part to help #cleartheshelters. Contact shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org to learn more.