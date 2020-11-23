Pet Patrol: Chuck

Chuck loves every human he’s ever met, but he has serious issues with other cats. His moniker, Big Bully, is well-deserved and living in a cat shelter is hardly an ideal fit. Chuck is also FIV+ so living in a home without other cats would be the ideal.

Chuck has a big personality, is very affectionate (provided you’re not a cat), and excels at lap-sitting. He really wants to vamoose from the shelter and find a forever home.

For adoption information, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

