Pet Patrol: Chuck

Chuck loves every human he’s ever met, but he has serious issues with other cats. His moniker, Big Bully, is well-deserved and living in a cat shelter is hardly an ideal fit. Chuck is also FIV+ so living in a home without other cats would be the ideal.
Chuck has a big personality, is very affectionate (provided you’re not a cat), and excels at lap-sitting. He really wants to vamoose from the shelter and find a forever home.
For adoption information, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.
St. Helena artist Geoff Ellsworth, who is also the city's elected mayor, and Ana Vigil Footman, owner of Ana's Cantina, teamed up for a donation of $1,308 for St. Helena's We Care Animal Rescue. Ellsworth performed at the bar on Dec. 18.