Pet Patrol: Clover

Clover is a sweet girl who loves human attention and will head-butt every item in the room to show her appreciation. She loves to play with feather toys, scratchers, and to chase shadows on the floor. Clover has feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and can only be placed in a home with no other cats or with other FeLV+ felines. FeLV can’t be transmitted to humans, dogs, or other household members. With the proper attention, FeLV+ cats can live long and happy lives. Contact We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044 for more information.

