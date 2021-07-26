Pet Patrol: Clyde

Clyde is an easygoing 13-year-old who indulges in regular naps and — lacking his own Bonnie — would love nothing more than a companion to cozy up with. The paper towel really doesn’t do it for him. While Clyde is diabetic, we know he will thrive outside the shelter environment. He requires a stable diet and daily shots of insulin for glucose regulation, but Clyde happily tolerates his shots and is food motivated. Please contact We Care Animal Rescue in St. Helena if you’d like to learn more about fostering or adopting Clyde or one of our other diabetic cats. shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.