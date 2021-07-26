 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Clyde
Pet Patrol: Clyde

Clyde is an easygoing 13-year-old who indulges in regular naps and — lacking his own Bonnie — would love nothing more than a companion to cozy up with. The paper towel really doesn’t do it for him. While Clyde is diabetic, we know he will thrive outside the shelter environment. He requires a stable diet and daily shots of insulin for glucose regulation, but Clyde happily tolerates his shots and is food motivated. Please contact We Care Animal Rescue in St. Helena if you’d like to learn more about fostering or adopting Clyde or one of our other diabetic cats. shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

