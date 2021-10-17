Pet Patrol: Clyde

Clyde is an easygoing fellow with a sweet meow. Even without a Bonnie, this kitty is quite content and the only thing he’ll steal is your heart. He indulges in regular naps and would love nothing more than a companion to cozy up with. Clyde is diabetic and needs daily insulin shots, which he tolerates very well. Please contact us if you’d like to learn more about fostering or adopting Clyde or one of our other diabetic cats. Email shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.