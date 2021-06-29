Pet Patrol: Coral

Coral is a 16-year-old aspiring cat model. Her flashing emerald eyes are perfect for a close-up or a jaunt down the runway. Not only will you marvel at her beauty, but she’s got the personality to match. Coral is friendly, loving, and spry for her age (though she’ll never pass up the opportunity to nap). She was raised with a senior cat, so she gets along well with older, docile felines. She would also prefer a household with older or no children. For more information about Coral, please contact We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044.