Beautiful, black Daisy is extremely friendly and confident, and a big fan of cardboard boxes. She’s a carrier of Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV+) which means she needs to be an only cat or housed with other FeLV+ cats. FeLV is not contagious to humans or other non-feline pets, and FeLV+ cats can live long, active lives. To learn more about Daisy and about FeLV+ cats, contact We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.
Pet Patrol: Daisy
