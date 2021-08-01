 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Eliana
Pet Patrol: Eliana

Eliana is neither a kitten nor a cat — she’s an in-between teen kitty that loves pets, playtime, exploring and lots of attention from her humans. Eliana will reward you with her little purr, lots of affection and entertaining antics. She really does not care for other cats and definitely needs to be the only cat in your home but, with her big personality, we’re confident you’ll be endlessly entertained with her as your solo companion. Want more info?  Visit https://wecareanimalrescue.org/pets/eliana/

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

