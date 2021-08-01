Eliana is neither a kitten nor a cat — she’s an in-between teen kitty that loves pets, playtime, exploring and lots of attention from her humans. Eliana will reward you with her little purr, lots of affection and entertaining antics. She really does not care for other cats and definitely needs to be the only cat in your home but, with her big personality, we’re confident you’ll be endlessly entertained with her as your solo companion. Want more info? Visit https://wecareanimalrescue.org/pets/eliana/
Pet Patrol: Eliana
