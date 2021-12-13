Pet Patrol: Gatsby

Gatsby is a friendly guy who regularly charms all human visitors. He’s conversationalist with a distinctive, croaky meow. If you’re looking for a calm companion always ready to snuggle, look no further than this burly gentleman who really, really loves treat time. Gatsby has feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and can only be placed in a home with no other cats or with other FeLV+ felines. FeLV can’t be transmitted to humans, dogs, or other household members. FeLV+ cats can live normal, happy lives in the right home. Call We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044 for more information.