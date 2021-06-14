 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Harry and Precious
Pet Patrol: Harry and Precious

Harry and Precious

Harry and Precious are a 15-year-old bonded pair who have been together since birth. Harry is a sleepy gentleman who would be happy to bend one of his fluffy ears in your direction when a conversation develops. Precious has more get-up-and-go and can be very entertaining. She’s a friendly and confident cat who will always make you smile. Harry and Precious enjoy co-sleeping in the same bed and grooming one another. What’s that saying — two is better than one? For more information about this duo, please contact We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

