Pet Patrol: Harry and Precious

Harry and Precious are a 15-year-old bonded pair who have been together since birth. Harry is a sleepy gentleman who would be happy to bend one of his fluffy ears in your direction when a conversation develops. Precious has more get-up-and-go and can be very entertaining. She’s a friendly and confident cat who will always make you smile. Harry and Precious enjoy co-sleeping in the same bed and grooming one another. What’s that saying — two is better than one? For more information about this duo, please contact We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044.