Pet Patrol: Ingrid

Ingrid may be small in stature, but her personality is larger than life. This petite and adorable feline is happy to follow in your footsteps as you move from room to room and loves to snuggle in beds and blankets. If she wants your attention, she’ll use her unique little lion roar. Ingrid would love for you to visit her at We Care Animal Rescue in St. Helena, Friday through Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. To apply to adopt Ingrid, please complete an application at shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/WCAR/Cat.

