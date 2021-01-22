Pet Patrol: Joplin

Ten years young, Joplin is a very friendly female. Like her namesake, she’s a music-maker and consistently chirps throughout the day in a jaunty syncopated rhythm. In addition to her fondness for ragtime and piano rolls, Joplin’s favorite diversion is finding a nice warm lap to curl up in.
If you have an available lap, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.
