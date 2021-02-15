Pet Patrol: Julio

When you visit We Care Animal Rescue, Julio with be the first cat to enthusiastically greet you. As a spry 18 years old, he’s been a long-term resident here since 2010 and is more than ready to spend his retirement in a loving home. He can’t wait to meet you.
If you’d like to meet him, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.
