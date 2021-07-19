 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet Patrol: Kashmire
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Kashmire

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Kashmire

Kashmire

 Submitted photo

Kashmire is the perfect companion for anyone searching for a low-maintenance 14-year-old enjoying her golden years. She often goes unnoticed because of her stellar hedgehog impression — she loves to curl up into a really tight little ball while she naps. Though she can be a shy girl, she still loves to get affection from her humans. She also loves ear scratches and has a ton of personality crammed into her tiny body. Kashmire needs to be in a household with no young children and lots of places to nap. Contact We Care Animal Rescue at shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org for more information.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News