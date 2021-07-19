Kashmire is the perfect companion for anyone searching for a low-maintenance 14-year-old enjoying her golden years. She often goes unnoticed because of her stellar hedgehog impression — she loves to curl up into a really tight little ball while she naps. Though she can be a shy girl, she still loves to get affection from her humans. She also loves ear scratches and has a ton of personality crammed into her tiny body. Kashmire needs to be in a household with no young children and lots of places to nap. Contact We Care Animal Rescue at shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org for more information.
Pet Patrol: Kashmire
