Pet Patrol: Lavender

Lovely Lavender is a female, domestic short-hair cat with glossy black fur. She was surrendered to We Care Animal Rescue in 2018 and has been looking for a forever family ever since. Friendly and adventurous, Lavender can also be quite vocal. She’ll keep up her end of the conversation while being stroked or fed. Lavender’s favorite activity in riding on the shoulders of select shelter staff whom she deems worthy — great fun for all.