 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet Patrol: Lavender
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Lavender

{{featured_button_text}}
Lavender

Lavender

 Christopher P Rios photo

Lovely Lavender is a female, domestic short-hair cat with glossy black fur. She was surrendered to We Care Animal Rescue in 2018 and has been looking for a forever family ever since. Friendly and adventurous, Lavender can also be quite vocal. She’ll keep up her end of the conversation while being stroked or fed. Lavender’s favorite activity in riding on the shoulders of select shelter staff whom she deems worthy — great fun for all.

Lavender would really like to find a new home before the holidays. For adoption information, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

From the archive: Pets, owners march in Napa

Photos of St. Helena’s Wappo Park dog park, 2018

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News