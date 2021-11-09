 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Lily

Lily

Lily

 Submitted photo

Lily is a sweet 7-year-old who loves to be loved by humans and felines. She happily greets visitors and can often be found in a cuddle puddle with her cat companions. She’s the perfect snuggle buddy and wants nothing more than to snuggle with you. Lily has FeLV (feline leukemia virus) and can only be placed in a home with no other cats or with cats that are already FeLV+. FeLV+ can’t be transmitted to humans, dogs or other household members and most FeLV+ cats live normal, happy lives. Learn more about Lily at wecareanimalrescue.org or call 707-963-7044.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News