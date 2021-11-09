Lily is a sweet 7-year-old who loves to be loved by humans and felines. She happily greets visitors and can often be found in a cuddle puddle with her cat companions. She’s the perfect snuggle buddy and wants nothing more than to snuggle with you. Lily has FeLV (feline leukemia virus) and can only be placed in a home with no other cats or with cats that are already FeLV+. FeLV+ can’t be transmitted to humans, dogs or other household members and most FeLV+ cats live normal, happy lives. Learn more about Lily at wecareanimalrescue.org or call 707-963-7044.
Pet Patrol: Lily
