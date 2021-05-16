 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Maeli
Maeli checks all your boxes when it comes to the perfect feline companion. Her two favorite things are eating and sleeping, and she excels at them both. She is gentle and quiet and loves being in the sun. At 11 years old, she’s put her kitten days behind her and just wants to be your treat queen. Maeli is super-affectionate, playful, and people-friendly but would prefer a single cat household or a home with older cats who give her space when she needs it. She’s healthy as can be, but a bit on the chunky side. Contact We Care Animal Rescue for more information: shelter@wecareanimalrescue; 963-7044.

