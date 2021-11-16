Pet Patrol: Mary Anne

Don’t let her serious face fool you, Mary Anne thrives on sunny spots, cozy beds, and attention from humans. She gets along well with other cats and may enjoy the company of other four-legged companions if they’re not too boisterous. She would be a calm, low maintenance addition to your home, eager to join you for naptime, a good novel or a TV binging session. Visit Mary Anne or any of our other residents on Friday through Sunday, from 11 am to 3 pm at We Care Animal Rescue, 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena, or go to wecareanimalrescue.org for more information.