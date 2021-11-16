Pet Patrol: Mary Anne

 Skip to main content
Don’t let her serious face fool you, Mary Anne thrives on sunny spots, cozy beds, and attention from humans. She gets along well with other cats and may enjoy the company of other four-legged companions if they’re not too boisterous. She would be a calm, low maintenance addition to your home, eager to join you for naptime, a good novel or a TV binging session. Visit Mary Anne or any of our other residents on Friday through Sunday, from 11 am to 3 pm at We Care Animal Rescue, 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena, or go to wecareanimalrescue.org for more information.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

