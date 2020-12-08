Pet Patrol: Meatball

He’s not fat, he’s just big-boned. Mighty Meatball is a friendly former feral who weighs in at an impressive 16 pounds. Glossy black with a Manx tail, Meatball is currently very healthy, but he did test positive for FIV. The FIV virus is not contagious to humans, dogs, birds, or pocket pets. It can only be passed to other cats through saliva in scratches or bites. Many cats that are FIV+ live long, asymptomatic lives and are an excellent addition to any feline-friendly family.