Pet Patrol: Mia

Mia is a 20-year-old tortie with a heart of gold who just wants a soft bed to lounge in and a home to spend her golden years. She always stays near her humans, following them with loud purrs and gentle meows. Mia is wonderful with other cats and is active for her age, but she’s in the early stages of kidney disease and needs to be on a low protein diet. If you have questions about Mia’s condition, contact shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. Adoption fees are only $50 this month as we do our part to help #cleartheshelters.