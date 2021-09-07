 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Mia
 Submitted photo

Mia is a 20-year-old tortie with a heart of gold who just wants a soft bed to lounge in and a home to spend her golden years. She always stays near her humans, following them with loud purrs and gentle meows. Mia is wonderful with other cats and is active for her age, but she’s in the early stages of kidney disease and needs to be on a low protein diet. If you have questions about Mia’s condition, contact shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. Adoption fees are only $50 this month as we do our part to help #cleartheshelters.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

