Mowgli’s not really the king of the jungle type, although he’s believed to be an enthusiastic Rudyard Kipling fan. His jungle skills are questionable, but he excels at being extremely friendly and sweet. Mowgli would be happy to rumble through the jungle with you or just sit happily in your lap. Plan to safari over to We Care Animal Rescue and adopt this delightful cat. We Care Animal Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill, roam-through animal shelter located in St. Helena, California. For more information call 707-963-7044 or email shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.
Pet Patrol: Mowgli
