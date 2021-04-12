 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet Patrol: Mowgli
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Mowgli

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Mowgli

Mowgli

 Submitted photo

Mowgli’s not really the king of the jungle type, although he’s believed to be an enthusiastic Rudyard Kipling fan. His jungle skills are questionable, but he excels at being extremely friendly and sweet. Mowgli would be happy to rumble through the jungle with you or just sit happily in your lap. Plan to safari over to We Care Animal Rescue and adopt this delightful cat.  We Care Animal Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill, roam-through animal shelter located in St. Helena, California.  For more information call 707-963-7044 or email shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.

This adorable footage shows the funny moment a cat decided to go for a ride on his owner's robotic vacuum cleaner. One-and-a-half-year-old Jett was totally relaxed as he was propelled around the living room on top of the robotic device. Owner Chenice Gynn, 24, took the video of Jett's exploits at her home in Yate, Bristol.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News