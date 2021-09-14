Pet Patrol: Mr. Gray

Mr. Gray had us at meow. If his handsome Russian Blueness doesn’t already attract you, then his sweet and tentative meow will melt your heart. Mr. Gray is a gentle senior who is ready to make your house his home. He is congenial with other cats and an all-around mellow cat. Mr. Gray does have some medical conditions and our staff would be happy to chat with you about the costs and care requirements for this wonderful guy.
Adoption fees are only $50 this month as we do our part to help #cleartheshelters. Contact shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org to learn more.