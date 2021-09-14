 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Mr. Gray
Mr. Gray had us at meow. If his handsome Russian Blueness doesn’t already attract you, then his sweet and tentative meow will melt your heart. Mr. Gray is a gentle senior who is ready to make your house his home. He is congenial with other cats and an all-around mellow cat. Mr. Gray does have some medical conditions and our staff would be happy to chat with you about the costs and care requirements for this wonderful guy.

Adoption fees are only $50 this month as we do our part to help #cleartheshelters. Contact shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org to learn more.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

