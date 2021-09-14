Pet Patrol: Mr. Gray

Mr. Gray had us at meow. If his handsome Russian Blueness doesn’t already attract you, then his sweet and tentative meow will melt your heart. Mr. Gray is a gentle senior who is ready to make your house his home. He is congenial with other cats and an all-around mellow cat. Mr. Gray does have some medical conditions and our staff would be happy to chat with you about the costs and care requirements for this wonderful guy.