Pepper Anne is a 9-year-old female with a quiet confidence. At We Care, her luscious coat is the talk of the water cooler, and she takes great care to maintain that sheen with regular grooming sessions. Though Pepper Anne is friendly with human staff and visitors, she isn't our most confident kitty and prefers to greet guests from a cozy bed or peeking out from a blanket. But don't let her shyness fool you — she'll be purring away once she gets to know you. For more information about Pepper Anne, please contact We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044.
Pet Patrol: Pepper Anne
- FOR THE STAR
-
- Updated
