Pet Patrol: Pepper Anne
Pepper Anne is a 9-year-old female with a quiet confidence. At We Care, her luscious coat is the talk of the water cooler, and she takes great care to maintain that sheen with regular grooming sessions. Though Pepper Anne is friendly with human staff and visitors, she isn't our most confident kitty and prefers to greet guests from a cozy bed or peeking out from a blanket. But don't let her shyness fool you — she'll be purring away once she gets to know you. For more information about Pepper Anne, please contact We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

