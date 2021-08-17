Seven-year-old Perla is a big ball of fluffy love. Named after the Italian luxury fashion design company, Perla would undoubtedly look lovely on your lap or draped across a favorite chair. Quiet, gentle, and exceptionally friendly, Perla’s looking for a peaceful home where she can regally lounge and observe her humans. She does have some minor medical issues that are easily controlled. To learn more about Perla and many other cats that are available for adoption, please contact We Care Animal Rescue, (707) 963-7044, shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.
Pet Patrol: Perla
