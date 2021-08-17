 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Perla
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Perla

  Updated
Perla

Perla

 Submitted photo

Seven-year-old Perla is a big ball of fluffy love. Named after the Italian luxury fashion design company, Perla would undoubtedly look lovely on your lap or draped across a favorite chair. Quiet, gentle, and exceptionally friendly, Perla’s looking for a peaceful home where she can regally lounge and observe her humans. She does have some minor medical issues that are easily controlled. To learn more about Perla and many other cats that are available for adoption, please contact We Care Animal Rescue, (707) 963-7044, shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

